GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Short Interest Down 22.7% in June

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other GCM Grosvenor news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 567,454 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $7,422,298.32. 77.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after acquiring an additional 869,286 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 249,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCMG remained flat at $$10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 418,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,540. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.05. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million. Analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

