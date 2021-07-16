GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

GCP opened at $22.72 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.88.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

