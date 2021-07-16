GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 104.20 ($1.36). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 568,465 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.32. The stock has a market cap of £913.09 million and a P/E ratio of -65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 341.00, a current ratio of 341.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is -4.66%.

In related news, insider Steven Wilderspin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,813.69).

About GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.