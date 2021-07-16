GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.95

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$59.95 and last traded at C$59.51, with a volume of 11550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDI. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$392.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

