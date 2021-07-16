GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 354.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:GEAGF remained flat at $$40.96 during trading hours on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.20.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

