Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 68.60 ($0.90). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 66.20 ($0.86), with a volume of 183,849 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.97 million and a PE ratio of 9.46.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

