Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.50) Per Share

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Generation Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($2.50) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Generation Bio stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Also, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,561,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,686 shares of company stock worth $7,225,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

