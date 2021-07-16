Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $410.11

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.11 and traded as high as $444.23. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $438.47, with a volume of 1,690 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.11.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.39% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $256.28 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

