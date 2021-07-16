Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Shares Down 0.9%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 621 ($8.11) and last traded at GBX 626 ($8.18). 271,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 368,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632 ($8.26).

GEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 759 ($9.92) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 617.25. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total value of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).

About Genuit Group (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

