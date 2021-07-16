GeoDB (GEO) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $59,778.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00806568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,042,369 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

