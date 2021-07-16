Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 110,007 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of SunCoke Energy worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $69,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 61,977.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

SXC opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.40 million, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

