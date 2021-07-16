Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 117,711 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of AlloVir worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AlloVir by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

AlloVir stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6.68.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

