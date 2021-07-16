Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,331 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Lydall worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Lydall by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lydall by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 3.10. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.14.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

