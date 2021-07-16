Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 559,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,852,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,734,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,147,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

PRCH stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

