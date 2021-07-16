Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,013,183 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,013,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $2,114,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETWO. UBS Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $10.83 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78).

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,875,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

