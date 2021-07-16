Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,464 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Carriage Services worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $36,970.00. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,700. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

CSV opened at $35.24 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $636.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

