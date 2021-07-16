Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Consolidated Communications worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

