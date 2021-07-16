Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,788 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of CBTX worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CBTX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBTX during the first quarter worth $276,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBTX alerts:

Shares of CBTX opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $676.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CBTX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.