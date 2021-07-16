Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,572 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.64 million, a PE ratio of -174.46 and a beta of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

