Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of World Acceptance worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $1,899,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in World Acceptance by 7.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRLD stock opened at $166.43 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

