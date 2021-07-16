Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,774 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of The Lovesac worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $70,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,674 shares of company stock valued at $9,043,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.17 million, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.48. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

