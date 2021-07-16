Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 164,948 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Veru worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VERU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after buying an additional 161,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veru by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Veru by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Veru by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Veru stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.22. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $554.60 million, a P/E ratio of -231.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

