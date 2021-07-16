Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 18,083 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 152,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 89,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of PGC opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $592.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $33.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

