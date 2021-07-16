Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 27,125 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Triple-S Management worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 88.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Triple-S Management by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

