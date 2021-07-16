Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 39,152 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Apollo Medical worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEH opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities upped their price objective on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

