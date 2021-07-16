Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 41,690 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $33.93 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

