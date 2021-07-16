Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 51,888 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,888 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.75. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,486. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.