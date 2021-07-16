Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 1,017.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,513 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of BioAtla worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth $6,781,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 7,262.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,715,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BCAB opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Guy Levy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $15,664,000.00. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,880. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

BioAtla Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.