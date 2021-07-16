Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Icahn Enterprises worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 221,749,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,235,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 69,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 53,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

IEP opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.