Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,912 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 194,667 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,533.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 52,582 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $548.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

