Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Tenneco worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Tenneco by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $18.00 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 63,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $684,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,922,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,012 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

