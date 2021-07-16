Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of MSG Networks worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSGN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 736.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

