Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.41 Million Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,519 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of MediaAlpha worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $34,781,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $9,212,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 19,892.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 199,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 198,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $6,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Eugene Nonko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $6,894,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,214 shares of company stock worth $17,305,713.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -230.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.22.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

