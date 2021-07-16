Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.79 Million Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,955 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 72,979 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 79.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.72.

NYSE:NEX opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

