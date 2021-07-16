Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Beazer Homes USA worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 55,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 153,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.11. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

