Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 124,287 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -10.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.27.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,300 shares of company stock worth $677,126. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

