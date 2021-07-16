Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,240 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of RCI Hospitality worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 134.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth $106,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RICK stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $547.83 million, a PE ratio of 117.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

