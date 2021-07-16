Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,412 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Anika Therapeutics worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1,884.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 18,579 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $40.78 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a market cap of $586.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88, a PEG ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

