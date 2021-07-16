Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,589 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Veritiv worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.20. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

