Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 359,210 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of B2Gold worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

