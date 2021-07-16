Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,900 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of i3 Verticals worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of IIIV opened at $30.92 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $994.26 million, a P/E ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.