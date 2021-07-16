Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,232 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Winmark worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Winmark by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WINA opened at $206.45 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $150.03 and a 1-year high of $206.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.26. The company has a market cap of $764.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.12% and a negative return on equity of 246.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter.

In other Winmark news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

