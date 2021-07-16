Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 94,297 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,297 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 247.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $189,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $195,692.94. Also, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 57,357 shares of company stock worth $1,517,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $847.41 million and a PE ratio of -8.42.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

