Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,489 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Annexon worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $663,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 410,988 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Annexon by 33.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annexon alerts:

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $83,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $483,853 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.