Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,971 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of MRC Global worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 216,395 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

