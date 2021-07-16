Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

