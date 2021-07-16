GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEOR traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,929. GeoPetro Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.
About GeoPetro Resources
