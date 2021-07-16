GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEOR traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,929. GeoPetro Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

GeoPetro Resources Company operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Madisonville Field project located in Madison County, Texas; and Lokern Prospect located in the San Joaquin Basin, Kern County, California. The company was formerly known as GeoPetro Company and changed its name to GeoPetro Resources Company in June 1996 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, GeoPetro Resources Subsidiary Company.

