Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Position Trimmed by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Getty Realty comprises approximately 2.5% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.68% of Getty Realty worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.74. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

