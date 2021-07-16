Ghost 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $105,200.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ghost has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $6.79 million and $105,200.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00806568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,865,879 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

