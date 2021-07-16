Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.81

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and traded as low as $18.61. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 212 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

